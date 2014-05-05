E Instruments Introduces BTU1100 and BTU900

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- E Instruments is pleased to introduce the BTU1100, a state of the art residential and commercial combustion analyzer and carbon monoxide gas leak detector. This device is the only true all in one analyzer, with the capability to measure O2, CO, CO2, efficiency, excess air, draft, differential pressure, plus ambient and flue temperatures. Unbreakable metal connections mean no broken plastic parts and rechargeable batteries save money and reduce waste.



Safety is one of the most important features offered by the BTU1100. Detect carbon monoxide leaks quickly and pinpoint machinery that needs sealing or upgrading. In addition, monitor gas pressure, static duct pressure, pressure drop across air filters, vacuum equipment, and more to ensure smooth and efficient operation.



The new BTU900 NOx includes features such as field replaceable pre-cal sensors that reduce costly downtime, and high range, high accuracy and NO and NOx detection. The device also comes with ABS hard plastic carrying case and PC software & cable.



E Instruments’ combustion analyzers and gas leak detectors put their clients ahead of the curve. Analyzers give the user instant credibility and make it easy to prove homeowners’ efficiency and losses. With the use of analyzers companies can more easily upsell their clients to new systems, and one replacement system sale pays for the price of the analyzer.



To learn more about the BTU1100, BTU900, or other analyzers from E Instruments, visit them online or call 215-750-1212



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Emissions Analyzers, Combustion Gas Analyzers, and Indoor Air Quality equipment especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.