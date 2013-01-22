E Instruments Now Has Combustion Gas Analyzers Available for 2013

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- E Instruments now has combustion gas analyzers available for boiler installers and HVAC professionals for 2013. E Instruments makes, manufactures, and markets a total range of innovative instruments to assist in the analyzing and detection of combustible gasses and now has them available and designed specifically for the markets and industries that work with or around combustible gases.



A portable combustion analyzer is designed to help maximize the efficiency of gas combustion. Not only are these combustion gas analyzers easy to install and set up, but they are equipped to handle residential and light commercial boilers and/or burners. With a combustion gas analyzer from the BTU Combustion Analyzer Series, professionals are able to perform and surpass their daily needs.



These combustion gas analyzers are accurate, compact, durable, and very user friendly; they are the ideal solution for boiler installers and HVAC professionals alike to monitor the boiler process. The emissions analyzers measure, display, and print combustion the efficiency of O2, CO, CO2, as well as a complete reading of the necessary temperature, draft, and pressure measurements. Some units are also upgradeable to measure NO, NO2, SO2. Some of these combustion analyzer units come equipped with memory along with PC Software and the ability to add other functions that may be desired depending on the operator’s needs. With the ability to personalize the analyzers it gives the operator to the chance to make their job that much easier which is always a plus.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/