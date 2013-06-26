E Instruments Now Has New Applications Note on Importance of Gas Leak Detection

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The innovative instrumental solutions company now has a new application note on their website that discusses “The Importance of Combustion Gas Leak Detection.” Here one will find that during recent studies gas leak detections have become much more important in order to increase the safety of others. As those in the combustion analyzers industry discover new information on gas leak issues they are finding they may result in health problems and other liabilities. E Instruments is proud to inform those with the most common reasons for gas leaks.



They can happen because of many different reasons and the professionals from E Instruments want to make sure that any poorly sealed connections are discovered before anything harmful or dangerous comes about. By revealing the most common reasons in their new application tool it will allow those in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Industry to know how to protect one’s personal property and the contamination regulations that come along with it. However, with reliable equipment and quality gas detectors one will be able to prevent any major leaks from occurring.



One will be able to find many new application notes on the E Instruments site. In past years, many HVAC contractors have not had effective tools that properly detect gas leaks. This could result in major disasters whether it be property damage or health issues, although with the proper tools and equipment they will be able to detect the smallest leaks. So, with the right tools that are proven to be effective can prevent any incidents form occurring. Check out the E Instruments site today for more information on the importance of gas leak detection along with many other safety issues.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com.