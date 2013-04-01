E Instruments Now Has New Hand-Held Combustion Analyzers Available on Their Website

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Combustion analysers are essential for ensuring that mechanical equipment is burning the way it should, and that all potential environmental concerns are abated. Therefore, to meet the needs of their ever-growing customer and client base, E Instruments has recently added new hand-held analyzers that are currently available on their website. E Instruments business revolves around helping boiler installers and HVAC professionals select the combustion or emission analyzer that will guarantee that their monitoring requirements are met. With simple yet professional designs, E Instruments’ combustion analyzers will get the job done.



E Instruments E1100 hand-held analyzer has a built-in impact printer that uses Non-Thermal paper rolls for easy printing of data without extra parts or communications needed. This particular design also has field-replaceable, pre-calibrated gas sensors that can easily be replaced in the field to provide a convenient way to minimize downtime. What’s more, the E1100 also has unbreakable metal connections, and has a durable “boiler room” design.



Similar to that of the E1100 model, E Instruments E4400 hand-held analyzer also has a built-in impact printer that uses Non-Thermal paper rolls for the easy printing of data. Additionally, this model also has a PC software package available for unlimited data storage, and it has a magnetic support for a hands-free operations.



E Instruments also has a number of other makes and models of combustion analyzers available on their website. If a person is unsure of the make or model that is needed to get the job done and is also under budget, he or she can call the company to speak with their qualified tech support immediately.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality Monitors, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high-quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.