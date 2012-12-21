E Instruments Now Have Combustion Analyzers Available for HVAC Contractors

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Now that it is the winter season, it is a must that the efficiency of people’s heaters are working properly so that no energy is lost. Because of this, E Instruments now have combustion analyzers available for HVAC and the “Do it yourself” homeowners out there.



These combustion gas analyzers are accurate, compact, durable, and very user friendly; they are the ideal solution for homeowners and HVAC professionals alike to monitor the boiler process. The emissions analyzers measure, display, and print combustion the efficiency of O2, CO, CO2, as well as a complete reading of the necessary temperature, draft, and pressure measurements. Some units are also upgradeable to measure NO, NO2, SO2. Some of these combustion analyzer units come equipped with memory along with PC Software and the ability to add other functions that may be desired depending on the operator’s needs.



These transportable, multifunction combustion analyzers that are now available through E Instruments are designed not only for the maximization of peoples combustion efficiency, the device is very easily set-up, while being more then able to properly service any residential and/or light commercial boilers and burners. The BTU Series goes above and beyond the everyday needs of HVAC Service Professionals, contact or visit E Instruments website to get further information on these top rated combustion gas analyzers.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/