E Instruments Now Offering Hand Held Emissions Analyzers

When it comes to maintaining and tuning during the combustion process having a portable emissions analyzer is ideal, which is why E Instruments is now offering these hand held devices that can be used for burners, diesel engines, furnaces, boilers, heaters, incinerators and more. E Instruments has a few emissions analyzers to choose from such as one that is equipped with a chiller or the hand held devices. Their portable emissions analyzers come equipped with a variety of features that are available in the selection guide.



They have a Bluetooth wireless communication, stack gas & air temperature, gas velocity, internal memory & software, efficiency & excess air, as well as automatic CO Dilution Auto-Range. Some of the most common uses for the E Instruments portable emissions analyzer apply to installations, inspections, and any general boiler heater or engine tuning that is needed. One will find that each analyzer has an extremely user-friendly panel that is well built for the most reliable measurements when it comes to testing emissions.



For those who are unsure as to what analyzer will suit them best feel free to contact E Instruments and their professionals will help choose the best one that will suit all emissions requirements. As a designer and manufacturer in this industry they are able to offer comprehensive testing and measurement equipment for various markets that include HVAC, food, institutional, industrial and much more. At E Instruments customer support is one of their main priorities and if there were any way possible they can assist those in search of the right emission or combustion analyzers, they would be glad to help. By having the option of a portable hand held device makes it much easier to transport and perform these measurements so call today so one’s HVAC services can be enhanced immediately.



E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



