E Instruments Now Offering Indoor Air Quality Instruments

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Now that the winter months are here everyone is going to be spending a lot more time in doors. Unfortunately the air quality at home and in the work places that people are going to be in isn’t always the cleanest. With this in mind, E Instruments are now making indoor air quality instruments available.



Professionals and customers a like need to make sure that the air quality in the home, laboratories, offices, schools, college dorm rooms and any commercial building is suitable for the people that are going to frequenting them. E Instruments make sure to have the most up to date technology in all of their instruments. The air quality instruments are highly accurate, durable, compact and user-friendly instruments designed to meet the needs of testing professionals.



E Instruments also have new AMI-300 multifunctional instruments for indoor air quality with the ability for professionals to “build your own tool”. This gives professionals a huge advantage and is a must for the people who hold their work and their tools at the highest standard. Professionals can visit E Instruments website, which is very user friendly, click on the air quality instruments section and start making their personalized AMI-300 indoor air quality instrument right on the spot. Using the “build your own kit” users will get a quote right away for the instrument that they just designed for themselves.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments visit http://www.e-inst.com/