E Instruments Now Offering Portable Emissions Analyzers for Measuring Emission Levels in Power Plants

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Power plants use high performance boilers to convert water to steam and coals to heat. When individuals are operating and testing the nitrogen oxide levels in a power plant, it is important for the safety of the plant that the NOx emissions levels are within the required regulations. To help make it easier for engineers and technicians to test the NOx reduction system in power plants, E Instruments is pleased to announce they are now offering quality and highly effective portable emissions analyzers for power plants. The portable analyzers used for measuring the nitrogen oxides accurately track the performance of De-NOx systems.



The tool that is most effective to measuring emission levels in power plants is available from E Instruments, the E4400 model. This emission analyzer can sense and test for up to four gases including oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and hydrocarbons, depending on the customer needs. It is the most convenient tool for analyzing emissions in a power plant, as it comes equipped with a Bluetooth communication system, as well as a built in printer to accurately analyze the results. As many power plants implement NOx reduction systems in their boilers and heating combustion units, the E4400 model analyzer is low NOx capable with a 0.1 parts per million resolution.



As power plants realize their current monitors aren’t performing up to standards, they will thoroughly enjoy how reliable and easy to use the E4400 portable analyzer is. It will accurately gauge any malfunctions or shortages in the power plants De-NOx system. It is imperative to reduce the levels of NOx in order to comply with safety regulations, and switching from continuous emissions monitors to portable analyzers enables power plants to maximize their reduction.



For more information regarding the E4400 portable emissions analyzer, or to inquire on other emissions or combustion analyzers from E Instruments, please call 215-720-1136 or visit their website today.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.