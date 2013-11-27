E Instruments Now Offering Quality Solution for Formaldehyde Testing

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- As the warm months of summer and fall are giving way to the cooler months of winter, maintaining a healthy air quality in the home is of the utmost importance. It is a concern amongst homeowners and office workers that the indoor air quality of their building is low, and can cause exposure to harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. To help their clients accurately test the indoor air quality of a home or place of business, E Instruments is pleased to announce they are now offering a monitoring solution, AQ Expert Indoor Air Quality Monitor, for formaldehyde testing.



Formaldehyde is a cancer-causing, strong smelling gas that can have asthmatic results on any one individual that breathes in an excess amount. Prolonged exposure can be irritating to the eyes, skin, or throat, causing wheezing and itching. With the winter weather approaching and the windows being shut, it can be difficult to maintain fresh air, and the AQ Expert indoor air quality monitor will provide interested clients with the most accurate testing for harmful chemicals that affect the quality of the air.



The AQ Expert portable IAQ device from E Instruments is easy to transport and lightweight to provide users with real-time data logging and reviews of reports. As a Bluetooth accessible machine, the results can be sent to a wireless computer and printer for an easy reading. The swivel handle and easy navigation menu system makes the device an ideal solution for testing the air quality for formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds. The machine comes equipped with a case, probe, and pitot tube to detect air velocity.



Buildings that can get the most out of testing for formaldehyde include freshly painted homes, or building with new woodwork, as well as freshly cleaned homes or office spaces are at a greater risk of being susceptible to formaldehyde. To hear more about the AQ Expert portable indoor air quality monitor, or to inquire on other monitors for detecting emissions, combustions, or IAQ from E Instruments, please call 215-720-1136 or visit their website today.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.