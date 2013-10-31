E Instruments Now Offering Solutions to Measuring NOx Levels in Boilers and Heaters

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- As the winter season is looming and many residential homes and commercial businesses are starting to power up the heaters and boilers in anticipation, an important aspect of ensuring the health of those in the home or building is knowing the NOx levels and making sure, they are reasonably low. In order to make the process more convenient for customers and to allow them to easily comply with regulations, E Instruments is now offering solutions to measuring NOx levels in heaters and boilers, both residential and commercial.



The most effective tool for measuring the NOx levels is a combustion gas analyzer from E Instruments, the BTU 900. This handheld, easy-to-use device will accurately detect and measure the levels of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and mono-nitrogen oxides. This piece of equipment has one button operation and PC software included to easily monitor and keep records of the measurements. As a carbon monoxide detector and a combustion analyzer, the BTU 900 will sense differential pressure and is equipped with field replaceable pre-calibrated sensors.



With the majority of NOx emissions coming from fuel combustion processes like boilers and power plants, there is a growing importance for homes and commercial businesses to install heaters and boilers with lower combustion temperatures.



The BTU 900, with its zoom function and two-channel thermometer, will enable homeowners and commercial business owners to effectively measure the combustion flue gases to ensure a boiler or heating unit is performing at its highest level.



To further ensure the home or business is safe from toxic gas or mold, E Instruments offers innovative air quality monitors to test for bacteria and volatile organic compounds in the home. These air pollutants can be harmful to the health and it is extremely beneficial to utilize these monitors to test the indoor air quality and help detect harmful gases.



For more information about the gas leak detectors and air quality monitors to improve the indoor environment, please call 215-720-1136 or visit their website today.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.