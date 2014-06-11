E Instruments Now Offering the New AQCOMFORT Air Quality Monitor

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The AQCOMFORT from E Instruments is perfect for the HVAC professional looking for a simple and effective way to determine indoor air quality. These new air quality monitors specialize in measuring CO2. Featuring real-time continuous data logging and Bluetooth connection, the AQCOMFORT is ideal for quickly creating accurate and detailed reports of CO2 emissions in homes, offices, and industrial complexes.



E Instruments continues its long tradition of creating well-crafted machinery equipped with state of the art technology. This monitor includes an active internal sampling pump, optional PC software and USB, and differential pressure. With the ability to measure up to 6 parameters simultaneously including CO2, CO, and Temperature, the AQCOMFORT is highly versatile and useful for many different applications.



Because it is light, durable, and easy to transport, HVAC professionals can bring it wherever they go, no matter what the job. This device has a large internal memory for storing multiple readings. Results can be seen right away, so any issues with poor emissions of detection of mold or other airborne bacteria formed from outside pollutants can be dealt with right away. It is preferable to have a professional handle these issues before they develop into major health and safety concerns.



E Instruments products are environmentally friendly and designed to help in the neutralization of potentially dangerous elements coming into the home from outside. All devices from E Instruments are designed and manufactured in the US.



For more information on indoor air quality monitors visit E Instruments online or call 215-720-1136.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



For more information on E Instruments, visit http://www.e-inst.com/.