E Instruments Now Offers Combustion Gas Analyzers for Residential and Commercial HVAC Services

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- E-Instruments now offer Combustions Gas Analyzers for residential and commercial HVAC services, including the new BTU 900 Economical Combustion Gas Analyzer Series. The BTU 900 features six tools, built-in one including a Combustion Analyzer for O2, CO and CO2, Carbon Monoxide Leak Detector, Built-In Pressure Manometer, Draft Meter, Thermometer and is high-efficiency ready.



This new line of portable, multi-function combustion analyzers are designed to maximize combustion efficiency and can be easily set-up to service residential or commercial boilers and burners. The BTU series provides products that will exceed everyday needs of HVAC service professionals.



E-Instruments provide accurate combustion gas analyzing products that give HVAC services an ideal solution to monitoring their boiler process. The gas analyzers measure, display and print combustion efficiency, along with temperatures, draft and pressure measurements.



About E-Instruments

E-Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions including Combustion Gas Analyzers, Emission Analyser, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment. Their Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services and is dedicated to helping HVAC services in an effective and efficient manner. Their services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services.



For more information, visit http://www.e-inst.com/ or call 215-720-1136.