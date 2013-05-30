E Instruments Recently Displayed Booth at the OESP Show in Hershey, PA

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- E Instruments International recently took part in the 60th annual convention and trade show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They are proud to be welcomed by the National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals to be a part of the event. Being one of the most popular venues, E Instruments was able to add to the Triple Crown themed, educational, and fun trade show. They displayed numerous products such as their combustion analyzers, portable emission analyzers, and much more.



The annual convention believes in the future of oil that can be used in various industries such as plumbing, heating and cooling, chimney or even burner technicians. As a provider of HVAC combustion analyzers, contractors are able to use the handheld device to maximize efficiency and properly service both commercial and residential properties.



At the event, there were also special workshops and competitions that allowed students to partake in technical challenges and gave them the opportunity to win prizes and a free t-shirt. For those who are interested in the future of oil, this trade show was for anyone; whether it might have been a professional, contractor, technician, or someone simply looking to learn. The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals has been around for more than 50 years looking to improve the oil heating industry, which is actually what E Instruments International is trying to do with their HVAC combustion analyzers. This trade show and annual event gave them the opportunity for professional development, training, networking and much more. With that being said, E Instruments iwas pleased to be a part of such as well established organization like the OESP this year in Hershey, PA.



About E Instruments

E Instruments International manufactures and markets a complete range of innovative instrumentation solutions encompassing Combustion Gas Analyzers, Indoor Air Quality, Calibrators and Test & Measurement equipment’s especially designed for the power, process, industrial, institutional, food, and HVAC markets. E Instruments Calibration Laboratories provide high quality calibration services in a prompt and timely fashion. E Instruments services include Gas Calibrations using EPA protocol gases and NIST Traceable Calibration services in our ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Customer Support and Applications expertise are fundamental to E Instruments’ success.



