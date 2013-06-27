E-Intelligence at Silicon India Start-Up City, Bangalore 2013

Vadodara, Gujarat -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- e-Intelligence is delighted to announce that they are the official Digital Marketing Partner for Silicon India’s Start-up City event in Bangalore, India. This esteemed one-day event for encouraging the Indian start-ups in the technology space takes place on Saturday, June 22, 2013 in Bangalore. With their head-office based in Gujarat – India, this leading global agency will be very much at home at the Start-up City event.



At their booth #GC16, e-Intelligence will be showcasing their newly-introduced leading edge Digital Marketing solutions for the Indian start-ups. Having served the businesses of all sizes and shapes across several verticals internationally, India’s #1 Digital Marketing agency now focuses on helping the Indian start-ups getting their businesses online. The newly introduced comprehensive digital marketing solutions for start-ups are ideal for any business, from one-man shop to large corporations. The services are defined in such a way that these young start-ups don’t have to fork out a large sum at these early stages of their business. The powerful combination of organic SEO, creative web designing and aggressive PPC and social media marketing will help the start-ups deliver a strong brand presence all across the Internet.



Abhijit Bhagwat, the owner of Barodarealty.com, a start-up web marketing client, says, “The e-Intelligence team has a knack for taking web marketing to the next level! We’re very satisfied with our website and SEO achievements with e-Intelligence. They are constantly keeping our company in top spots and our phones ringing. We look forward to continued success with e-Intelligence and highly recommend them to everyone!”



e-Intelligence will be represented at the event by Co-founder, Jitesh Keswani, along with members of marketing team. Jitesh comments, “We, at e-Intelligence, are always on our toes to provide the deviceful and energetic start-ups with Internet Marketing related consulting. Digital Marketing in India has really picked up the momentum since the last couple of years, especially among the start-up fraternity. A shout-out to all the Indian start-ups to come visit us at our stand to see how e-Intelligence can help you improve the way you run your digital marketing!”



To register for the event, please visit - http://goo.gl/AqPLo.



