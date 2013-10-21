Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of E-Invoicing Market in Europe 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the E-invoicing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 15.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to automate invoicing processes and reduce operational costs. The E-invoicing market in Europe has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud computing. However, the complexity involved in the electronic purchasing process could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



E-invoicing Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the E-invoicing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ariba Inc., Basware Corp., Esker SA, and Tieto Oyj.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Fundtech FSC Ltd., IBM Corp., Itella Corp., GXS Corp., SwissPost Solutions, and TradeShift Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ariba Inc., Basware Corp., Esker SA, and Tieto Oyj., Fundtech FSC Ltd., IBM Corp., Itella Corp., GXS Corp., SwissPost Solutions, and TradeShift Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144640/e-invoicing-market-in-europe-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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