E & J Gallo Winery Inc in Wine (World) - New Market Study Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- E & J Gallo is the global leader in wine although it remains reliant on the US market for the largest part of its sales. The company has seen strong growth owing to rising demand among US millennials for wine. Its Barefoot Cellars brand surpassed its previous best-seller Carlo Rossi in 2012.
Euromonitor International's E & J Gallo Winery Inc in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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