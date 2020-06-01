E-Learning Courses Market Size, Share, Global Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- E-learning Courses Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. E-learning is referred to delivery of a learning, training or education program by electronic means. E-learning involves the use of a computer or electronic device (e.g. a mobile phone) in some way to provide training, educational or learning material. E-learning can involve a greater variety of equipment than online training or education; for example: CD-ROM and DVD can be used to provide learning materials. Distance education provided the base for e-learning's development. E-learning can be "on demand". It overcomes timing, attendance and travel difficulties. The global e-learning courses market is primary driven by increasing usage of laptops and tablets by majority of worldwide population. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in corporate sector is another factor fueling the market growth during the forecast period. Due importance is being given to project-based learning as it delivers practical knowledge to its users. Growing emphasis on project-based learning is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers in upcoming years. However, high costs associated with the development of content provided for e-learning courses is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



The regional analysis of Global E-learning Courses Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing usage of laptops and tablets in institutions. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global E-learning Courses market due to increasing adoption of BYOD scenario. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing focus towards project-based learning in developing countries such as India China and Japan.



The major market player included in this report is:

CEGOS

City & Guilds Group

CrossKnowledge

GP Strategies

Kaplan

Macmillan Publishers

NIIT

Pearson



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Tablets

Smartphones

Others



By Application:

Corporate Sector

Higher Education Sector

K-12 Sector



E-learning Courses by Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global E-learning Courses Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



