The E-learning Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The 91 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global E-learning Market: Oracle Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC (Blackboard Inc.) and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Oracle Ramps Up Free Online Learning and Certifications for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database



Mar 30, 2020: Oracle is offering free access to online learning content and certifications for a broad array of users for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database. This program kicks off on Monday, March 30, 2020 and all exam registrations must be submitted by May 15, 2020. Starting now, any user, including developers, technical professionals, architects, students and professors, will have quick and easy access to more than 50 hours of online training and 6 certification exams. As part of this offer, learners are given one free attempt per exam.



Oracle University will provide users with free access to an extensive library of materials for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database, as well as content related to topics such as data science, machine learning, and multi-cloud environments such as integration with Microsoft Azure.



McGraw-Hill Offers Support to Educators, Learners and Employees in India Amid Growing COVID-19 Impact



May 13, 2020: McGraw-Hill has taken a number of steps in recent weeks to respond to the challenges many instructors and learners are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is working hard to support customers as they move their courses online and seeking to minimize the impact of turmoil caused by this public health crisis.



"There are several actions that McGraw-Hill has taken and will be taking to ensure we do everything possible to support our employees, customers, authors and the community at large," said Lalit Singh, Managing Director of McGraw-Hill India. "We feel our online tools and specialized experience in digital learning puts us in a unique position and gives us a responsibility to help provide continuity in student learning during this unprecedented time."



Pearson Announces New Online Education Services for Grades K-12



OLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2020 -- Pearson, which delivers Connections Academy, the full-time online school program for grades K-12, has announced today a collection of new online learning solutions to meet the growing and complex needs of K-12 educators and families in the wake of CV-19.

"Our first response to CV-19 in March was to quickly share online teaching and learning resources with educators and families -- some of our best practices from twenty years supporting full-time online schools. Now, we've invested in bringing more holistic online learning programs to schools and families. As trusted partners, we can help educators every step of the way deliver quality online learning to students who may need, or want, to learn from home," said Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson's Online & Blended Learning division.



Executive Summary:



E-learning, known as electronic learning, refers to a learning that can be obtained through the internet by using electronic resources. In other words, e-learning means delivering the course digitally, whether it is in a classroom, corporate training or a distance learning course. The traditional learning is considered expensive and takes a long time. Here, e-learning provides an alternative solution which is much faster, cheaper and potentially better. With the rapid development in technology and advancements in learning systems, e-learning has proven to be the best means of delivering education to a large number of recipients anywhere and at any time.



The e-learning has a very significant history with continuous introduction of new and innovative technologies. The e-learning market can be segmented on the basis of technology (Corporate E-learning, Packaged Content, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile Learning, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) and Game-based Learning); learning mode (Instructor-Led and Self-Paced); type (Testing and Training) and application (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, Education and Government). The global e-learning market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The e-learning market is expected to increase due to the rising usage of internet, proliferation of smartphones, increasing adoption of cloud based platforms, growing trend of social media learning, surging interest rates on student loan, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the low adoption rate of e-learning in developing countries, technological inadequacies, substandard quality of the online course content, etc.



The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



