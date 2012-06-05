E-Learning Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- E-learning market in India was valued at INR 18.41 tr in 2010-11 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20%. Increasing internet penetration, low existing coverage and rising demand are expected to develop this market strongly in the near future. This sector has attracted large investments and is slated to lead to strong growth opportunities for the education sector.



The report begins with an introduction to the education market in India and its various sub-segments. Indian education system largely consists of formal and informal sectors, with the formal sector accounting for the major share. A macro overview of the Indian education system is also included, which throws light on some of the key indicators such as literacy rate in India, demographic split in education, budget allocation for education and five year plan outlay for education.



The market overview section gives an insight into the overall education market in India along with the e-learning market, their market size and growth. It is followed by the segmentation in the e-learning market, comprising multimedia in private schools, ICT in public schools and online education, along with their respective shares. The value chain, primarily consisting of content suppliers, technology providers and end consumers, is also included. Additionally, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces provides an insight into the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the market.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the e-learning market in India including low education coverage, rising demand from various segments, growing personal computers and internet penetration, increasing government participation and convenience factors. Strong opportunity exists in the market due to low coverage of education in India. This coupled with the fact that demand from other education segments are rising, will drive the e-learning market. The key challenges identified are accreditation and recognition issues, expensive mode of education and lack of awareness and acceptance.



Key trends in the market have also been analysed which includes PE/VC investments in e-learning segment, proliferation of e-learning devices, foreign universities offering online courses and focus on digital content for schools. Recently, the education sector has seen many PE/VC deals in e-learning segment on the back of growing demand for digital content in schools and online courses. Moreover, online courses are now being offered by foreign universities and even e-learning devices have increasingly become popular.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian e-learning market and includes a detailed profile of the major players. A bubble chart for the public companies, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to total income, net profit/loss and market capitalization is included. Similarly, a bubble chart for the private players is also included with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets. This section also includes list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the e-learning market in India.



