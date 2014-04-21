Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of e-Learning Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About e-Learning

e-Learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media. It comprises all forms of electronically supported learning and teaching tools, and is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. Computer-based learning, internet-based learning, and web-based learning are synonymous with e-Learning. e-Learning service providers deliver learning solutions through the latest tools and technology, providing users with rich media and graphic-based learning. Since this form of learning is cost-effective and helps enhance employees' efficiency and productivity, many firms across the globe have completely replaced traditional forms of training with e-Learning.

Analysts forecast the e-Learning market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 5.53 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The e-Learning market in the US can be divided into four segments: Corporate, Higher Education, K-12 and Pre K-12. These are segments based on end-users for e-Learning market in the US.

e-Learning Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the e-Learning market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

Adobe Systems Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP AG

Other Prominent Vendors



Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Cornerstone On Demand Inc.

Desire2Learn Inc.

Docebo NA Inc.

Edmodo Inc.

Latitude Learning LLC

NetDimensions Ltd.

Pearson plc

Saba Software Inc.

Schoology Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

SumTotal Systems Inc.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand for m-Learning Services.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Intense Competition.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Emergence of a New Standard for HTML.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Inc.,Blackboard Inc.,Oracle Corp.,SAP AG,Aptara Inc.,Articulate Global Inc.,City and Guilds Group,Cornerstone On DemandInc.,Desire2Learn Inc.,Docebo NA Inc.,Edmodo Inc.,Latitude Learning LLC ,NetDimensions Ltd.,Pearson plc ,Saba Software Inc.,Schoology Inc.,Skillsoft Corp.,SumTotal Systems Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153107/e-learning-market-in-the-us-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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