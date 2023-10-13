E-Learning Market Is Booming Worldwide : Pearson, Blackboard, Instructure, Adobe

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of E-learning Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-learning market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Major players profiled in the study are:
Adobe [United States], Blackboard [United States], Cisco [United States], Instructure [United States], NIIT [India], Pearson [United Kingdom]
Scope of the Report of E-learning
E-learning is a computerâ€"enhance advance learning technology which deals with technology and associated methodologies in learning using networked and multimedia technologies. Rise in focus on competency-based learning and certification program fueled by growing popularity of digital badge is making the market lucrative for potential investors.
As per the report by MindWires Consulting in July 2018, Canvas has the largest market share in United States for the higher education system replacing Blackboard.
The Global E-learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Type (Corporate e-Learning, Academic e-Learning), Application (K-12, Higher education, Corporate), Technology (Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-learning, Learning Content Management System, Learning Management System (LMS), Knowledge Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Mobile E-learning, Podcasts, Other)
Market Opportunities:
- Growing Digitization in Emerging Economies
- Innovative and Effective E-learning solutions
Market Drivers:
- Growing Internet penetration and Digitization
- Rising Millennial Inclination Towards Digital Learning
Market Trend:
- Shift Towards Cloud Based Solution
- Increasing Demand of Customized Content and Micro-learning
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
