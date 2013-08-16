E-Learning Trends in Economics Taken to a New Dimension

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- While answering an ethical question on the assistance being provided by the eminent economics homework help website, scholaranswer.com one of its spokes persons threw light on their pet project shaping up at a prototype level now. This project is being done as a part of their macroeconomics homework help offering initially yet it would include macroeconomics homework help, Microeconomics homework help and other subject based service offerings in the future.



While a deeper look into this project would include the exact operation and usage, it would be considered a spoiler and hence only the benefits of the prototype are being aired to the test and sample group of students as of now. The entire initiative is a part of the Adding to the Scholarly Knowledge Body program or the ASKBeta movement that was launched about a year back. The aims of ASKBeta listed included creating or maintaining electronic record of the scholarly resources for access to all students, conserving rare research papers and proposing for an easy to use and far more accurate scholarly research search tool, collection of course books and textbook answers for student reference, providing affordable and low end cost learning opportunities for all the 114 academic disciplines and creating self learning and assessment tools to enhance supplementary learning.



This new project in economics learning is one of the many realizations of the last of the stated ASKBeta objectives. The learning system is more of a platform that would have a few lessons and videos along with virtual tests in economics and its allied subjects. The lessons planned to be included cover most of the general curriculum for bachelor’s level programs in economics. These curriculums are selected to represent the most used textbooks, congruent syllabi of most of the universities and the basic learning material for the foundation in economics. Some of the most recurrent concepts in economics are covered as well.



The tool and platform is to be launched by mid march of the next year since “we have much more comprehending and AV presentation related issues unresolved as yet” for this project according to the spokes person. These issues are mainly due to the long term research and the aims of optimizing Audio Visual or AV learning into the program. And as per the request from the online economics experts providing the material to this initiative, the program and its learning tools are being put to test at their rudimentary level to a test group of students all over the United States, Australia, UK and even the continent for real-time tests of the effectiveness of this program.



The program is supposed to be a costly endeavor for the organization, especially in the construct of the virtual interaction modules. While questioned on if a cost may accompany this informative program and learning tool, the spokesperson answered “We are trying to give it free for all. However, it may be initially offered as a free compliment to students using the other paid services from our site. Still the information is invaluable and the effort from our experts is priceless and so are the smiles of our would-be-benefited students.”



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