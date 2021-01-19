E-Liquid Market Research Report : Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2027 : Five Pawns E-Liquid, Suicide Bunny E-Juice, Mellsung

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- E-liquid, also known as vape-juice or e-juice, is mainly the liquid blend of flavoring agent, nicotine, and base liquid. It is extensively used in vapor heat and e-cigarettes. The use of e-liquid does not ensure in producing smoke, thus, restricts secondhand smoking. Several flavors are used in e-liquid, enhancing refreshment feeling. E-liquid smoking ensures inhaling low levels of toxics because of the absence of burning process, thus, minimizing the lung disorders' risks. The global market of e-liquid is anticipated to garner massive revenue during the forecast timeline, and grow by registering a promising growth rate over the estimated timeframe.



List of key players in the global E-Liquids market comprises of:

V2, Five Pawns E-Liquid, Suicide Bunny E-Juice, Mellsung E-Juice, Vapouriz, Space Jam Robo Fuel, Ritchy Group, The Standard E-Juice, Halo E-Liquid, Cosmic Fog Vapors, CRFT E-Liquid, Cyclops Vapor, Virgin Vapor, Ruthless, Adam Bomb, Cloud Chasers, Naked Fish Vape, You Got, Spooky Juice, Blind Fold, SteamWorks, Jazzy Boba



Segmentation:



E-Liquids market segmentation based on product type:

Milk Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Tobacco Flavor, Plant Flavor, Beverage Flavor.



E-Liquids market segmentation based on application:

E-Liquid Mixs, E-Liquid Elements, and Others.



Market Drivers

Rising trend of e-cigarettes and vaping is contributing to minimizing of the environmental footprint. Due to the extensive use of e-liquids in e-cigarettes and vaporizers, manufacturers are emphasizing on eco-friendly vaping. This factor is also triggering demand in the industry. Moreover, vaping is more advantageous for smokers compared to conventional smoking, as it helps smokers in reducing the nicotine and tar intake, provoking them in completely or partially quitting smoking. Therefore, increasing health benefits are also stimulating demand for liquid nicotine, thus propelling growth in the industry of e-liquid.



Regional Analysis

On the geographical front, the market of e-liquid is segmented into the regions such as South America, MEA, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The region of North America showcased the largest market revenue in 2019. Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the fast growth rate over the projection period. Rising number of lung cancer cases and surging demand for devices of e-cigarette are further impacting the Asia Pacific market's growth.



Key Features of the E-Liquid Market Report:

- The report encompasses E-Liquid market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

- An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

- Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

- Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the E-Liquid industry



Table of Content

Global E-Liquids Market Research Report 2017

1 E-Liquids Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Liquids

2 Global E-Liquids Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Liquids Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global E-Liquids Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

3 Global E-Liquids Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global E-Liquids Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

4 Global E-Liquids Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global E-Liquids Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Continued..



