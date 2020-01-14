Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- E-Liquid Market Players Collaborate with Research Scientists to Meet Safety Standards



Stakeholders in the e-liquid market are experiencing a shift in consumer preferences, from conventional smoking to vaping and e-cigarettes. However, a lot of consumers are also concerned about the toxicity of the e-liquids that are infused with flavors in vaporizers and e-cigarettes.



To make sure e-liquids are safe for consumption in e-cigarettes, manufacturers are collaborating with research scientists to improve on the safety standards. In 2018, original tobacco flavor was the preferred choice amongst consumers, with a revenue of ~US$ 567 million in the market. However, analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipate a shift in consumer preferences, as fruit and candy flavor is projected to account for the highest revenue amongst all the flavors in the e-liquid market, with a revenue of ~US$ 1.6 billion in the year 2027.



Thus, stakeholders in the e-liquid market are increasing research on Genomic Allergen Rapid Detection (GARD) assays to meet the required standards in e-liquid flavorings and their ingredients. This first-of-its-kind research is helping manufacturers in the e-liquid market to assess the sensitization of potential compounds in vaping-related applications.



Consumers Catch Up on the Trend of Eco-friendly Vaping



The growing trend of vaping and e-cigarettes has contributed to reducing the environmental footprint. Since e-liquids are increasingly used in vaporizers and e-cigarettes, manufacturers in the e-liquid market are capitalizing on the trend of eco-friendly vaping, which is grabbing consumer attention.



Eco-friendly vaping is an evident trend, as it eliminates the environmental load of disposing enormous volumes of discarded cigarette butts. Also, eco-friendly vaping reduces the issue of deforestation, and reduces the degradation caused to the environment due to the cultivation of tobacco. Vaping has provided smokers with a considerable amount of advantages as compared to traditional smoking. It has also helped smokers reduce the intake of tar and nicotine, which has led many smokers partially or completely quitting smoking. These health benefits are triggering the demand for liquid nicotine in the e-liquid market.



In case the e-liquid needs to be disposed off, consumers can indulge in the sustainable disposal of these e-liquids by re-gifting them to friends or family members. Other ways of disposal include the use of absorbent materials such as sawdust, coconut pith, or wood chippings to soak up the e-liquid, before putting it in a biodegradable bag and throwing it in a secure bin.



Premarket Authorization Helps Comply with Stringent Regulations



Vaping and e-cigarettes have provided health advantages to smokers. However, it is still debatable if e-liquids are absolutely safe for consumption. In many cases, the chemicals in e-liquids are unknown to consumers, as these e-liquid bottle come in contact with other ingredients that result in the development of toxic chemicals. Manufacturers in the e-liquid market are often questioned by customers about the adverse effects of flavors mixed with propylene glycol (PG) found in vape juices.



To overcome these hurdles, manufacturers in the e-liquid market are selling vape juices after seeking FDA (Food and Drug Administration) premarket authorization. Manufacturers are creating increased awareness amongst youth about the regulatory norms by mentioning them on vaping products. Since the FDA has issued a list of safe flavors, manufacturers in the e-liquid landscape can capitalize on this opportunity to incorporate these flavors in the production of improved e-liquids.