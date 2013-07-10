E-Liquids for E-Cigarettes from EgoGreen Are Being Raffled to Celebrate Their Release in France

Paderborn, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Recognized for their outstanding all-natural herbal e-liquids for e-cigarettes, EgoGreen is announcing the launch of their highly anticipated new product known as the Ego Deal Starter Set, which includes one e-cigarette, three flavours of tobacco liquids and the Ego CE5 starter set, Blister. Priced at just €27.95, the Ego Deal Starter Set is an enticing bargain, especially for those who are interested in trying e-cigarettes for the first time.



To celebrate the expansion of the new Ego Deal Starter Set, EgoGreen will be raffling off a total of 10 free Ego Starter Sets to their customers. In addition, within the next few months, Ego Handels GmbH will launch EgoGreen into the French market.



Featuring over 40 different kinds of liquid for e-cigarettes from four distinct flavour categories, including tobacco, menthol/mint, confectionary and fruit, EgoGreen products are guaranteed to satisfy. Some of the unique flavours to choose from include classic Virginia tobacco, Oriental tobacco, vanilla, toffee cream, apple, watermelon, green mint, peppermint and many others. E-liquids from EgoGreen are also 100 percent natural, with no synthetic or artificial additives, which means that they not only taste great but are also healthier than most other brands.



Each EgoGreen flavour also comes with the option to customize the amount of nicotine per package, giving customers the freedom to tailor their experience specifically to their own preferences. For those who would like to use e-liquids without the worry of becoming addicted, EgoGreen offers a nicotine-free option that does not compromise the flavour in the least.



EgoGreen bulk packages for vendors who sell EgoGreen e-liquids are designed with attractive and easy to assemble displays that customers will find intuitive and pleasing to use. The company also guarantees their products’ taste and also their quality. Anybody who would like to learn more about the Ego Deal Starter Set is welcome to visit the EgoGreen website at any time; there, they can also read about the various other products the company sells.



About EgoGreen

EgoGreen is the new herbal e-liquid for e-cigarettes. It is produced by the German company, Ego Handels GmbH from Paderborn, Germany. EgoGreen is a liquid without synthetic additives and is available in 43 different flavours. The product was launched at the end of 2012 and is becoming more and more popular on the German market. For more information, please visit http://www.egogreen-liquids.de/