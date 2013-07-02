E-Mail Encryption and Archiving Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis,Growth and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Global Email Encryption Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global E-mail Encryption market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of regulatory policies. The Global E-mail Encryption market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. However, the availability of open source solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global E-mail Encryption Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global E-mail Encryption market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Symantec Corp., and Zix Corp.,



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Axway Tumbleweed, Entrut Inc., and Voltage Security.



Global E-mail Archiving Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global E-mail Archiving market to grow at a CAGR of 18.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for e-discovery. The Global E-mail Archiving market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. However, the availability of open source solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global E-mail Archiving Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global E-mail Archiving market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Symantec Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CommVault Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and SAP AG.



