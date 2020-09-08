New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Due to the rising popularity of electric mobility services, the global electric mobility (e-mobility) services market is predicted to surge, in valuation, from $3,189.8 million to $78,898.3 million from 2019 to 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.7% between 2020 and 2030. The main factors driving the progress of the market are the lower ownership costs of electric fleet and the rising concerns being raised regarding environmental degradation throughout the world.



The lower ownership costs of electric vehicles (EVs) in comparison to the fossil fuels-powered vehicles are massively pushing up the sales of these vehicles across the world. The charging cost of an electric vehicle is considerably lower than the cost of oil and gas, which is used for powering a conventional vehicle. In addition to this, the maintenance costs of EVs are much lower than that of the oil and gas-powered automobiles.



Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-e-mobility-service-market/report-sample



Many countries are increasingly launching large-scale awareness programs for raising public awareness of sustainable transportation systems and the environmental damage caused due to the utilization of oil and gas-powered vehicles. Due to this reason, the adoption of EVs is rising swiftly, especially in public transport fleets and shared mobility services, which is subsequently causing the e-mobility services market growth. Based on service type, the market is categorized into ride-hailing, car rental, carsharing, and two-wheeler sharing.



Amongst these categories, the ride-hailing one is predicted to register the fastest growth in the future years, on account of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the transport fleets of major ride-hailing service providing companies such as Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. and Uber Technologies Inc. When commuting pattern is taken into consideration, the market is divided into occasional commuting, last-mile connectivity, and daily commuting categories. Out of these, the daily commuting division will demonstrate the highest growth rate in the upcoming years.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/speak-analyst/electric-e-mobility-service-market



In the future years, the Latin American, Middle East, and African (LAMEA) e-mobility services market will be very prosperous, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This is because of the increasing penetration of electric vehicles and associated facilities and infrastructure in this region and the rising initiatives being taken by the governments of Brazil and Mexico for reducing the pollution levels in the major cities.



Hence, it is safe to say that the market will exhibit tremendous growth in the upcoming years, on account of the rising adoption of electric vehicles by the shared mobility service providers and the increasing utilization of e-mobility solutions for daily commuting across the world.



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact: P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com