E-Motorcycles Market Is Going to Boom : ALTA MOTORS, CAKE, Polaris Industries

Energica Motor Company (Italy), Lightning Motorcycle (United States), SAROLÃ‰A (Belgium), Zero Motorcycles (United States), ALTA MOTORS (United States), CAKE (United States), KTM Sportmotorcycle (Austria), Polaris Industries (United States), Saietta Group (United Kingdom), Emflux Motors (India).



Scope of the Report of E-Motorcycles

E- Motorcycle is also called as electrical motorcycle. It is plug -in electrical vehicles. In this motorcycle electricity is kept on board in a rechargeable battery, which drives one or more electric motors. The main difference in e motorcycle and fuel based motorcycles is gas fuel in a conventional motorcycle is exchanged by either batteries or fuel cells in an electric type. There are three type of batteries present in the e motorcycles such as SLA, Li-ion and NiMH.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Motorcycles, Scooters), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Battery (SLA, Li-ion, NiMH), Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Demand Due To Fluctuating Fuel Prices

Adoption of Long Mile Range Motorcycles



Opportunities:

Higher Adoption of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the Emerging Nations

Huge Demand Due to Rapid Urbanizations and Rising Awareness about Benefit



Market Drivers:

Less Maintenance Compared To Other Gasoline Vehicles

Increase in Household Income



Roadblocks:

Lack of Infrastructure for battery

High Cost Associated with E- Motorcycle



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



