E-Next Merchant Services Launches Online Merchant Account Comparison Feature

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Statistics reveal more than 60 percent of available goods and services are currently being sold online with consistent growth expected in the foreseeable future. These figures are leading to an increased demand from businesses for merchant accounts to accommodate their online clientele. In answer to this expanding need, E-Next Merchant Services has launched their most recent addition to their website, a merchant account comparison feature.



Peter Moore of E-Next Merchant Services confirmed, "A merchant account can provide a number of benefits to those businesses offering their products and services online. Merchant accounts make it possible for customers to quickly and conveniently make purchases with their credit or debit cards. This tends to increase a business's client base, as well as their profit margin. Though merchant accounts are the simplest and least expensive payment receipt method available, there are a number of different types of accounts to choose from. Each variation provides its own set of advantages for the company, and our new comparison feature helps each of our clients decide which is right for their business."



Moore continued, "Proper research is vital to these business owners before making the final decision regarding which type of merchant account they need, but many new applicants are unsure of where to begin. Our specially trained staff will help them quickly and effortlessly compare services from a wide selection of UK merchant account providers. All our clients need to do is provide one of our professionals with a few details of their company including the type of business and its estimated turnover. Using this information, we pair them with the merchant account that most accurately fits their needs. Through our extensive contacts, we are able to provide our clients with quotes from some of the top providers in the UK, affording the best rates available."



"Our clients want to be assured their information, as well as that of their customers is secure," stated Moore, "The risks of identity theft and financial fraud continue to increase. Our Ist E Next payment gateways, virtual terminals, Chip and Pin terminals and other products provide the security they seek. All our products and services are in compliance with the most stringent security measures. We provide security, simplicity and constant customer support, giving businesses peace of mind and the ability to grow and change along with the demands of their own customers."



About E-Next Merchant Services

The professional staff of E-Next Merchant Services is committed to providing the highest level of customer service. Their UK based merchant services support center offers dedicated representatives who strive to provide comprehensible information and advice, efficient and effective response to customer concerns and continuous endeavors for improvement.