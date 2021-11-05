Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- The digital scent technology market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies, increasing use of e-nose devices for disease diagnostic applications, emerging R&D activities to invent e-nose to sniff out COVID-19, and rising use of e-nose in food industry for quality assurance in production, storage, and display.



E-nose segment to account for the largest share of digital scent technology market in 2020



On the basis of hardware device, the digital scent technology market is categorized into e-nose and scent synthesizer. E-nose is widely applied in various sectors, including military & defense, healthcare, and food & beverages, compared to scent synthesizers. Continuous technological advancements and the decreasing cost of e-nose are the main factors which would propel the growth of e-nose during the forecast period. In February 2020, a team of researchers from Australia developed a cheap, portable e-nose that used machine learning to quickly assess beer quality based on its aroma. The e-nose was designed to look like a small microchip and gave results with 97% accuracy.



Medical application to account for the largest share of digital scent technology market during forecast period



On the basis of applications, the digital scent technology market is categorized into food & beverage, military & defense, medical, marketing, environmental monitoring, entertainment, and others. The medical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increased adoption of digital scent technology in medical diagnosis, patient treatment selection, and metabolic disorders nutritional status. This application constitutes of the maximum developments and innovations of digital scent technology products by mostly start-ups and a few major companies. In October 2020, Koniku, a biotechnology start-up, developed robots that could sniff out COVID-19 infections faster than the conventional testing method. The technology fuses neurons with a silicon chip to create a "smell cyborg" capable of detecting scents ranging from explosives to pathogens.



North America in digital scent technology market is leading the market in 2020



North America held the largest share in the digital scent technology market in 2020. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of various key players in the region. The major factors which are fueling the growth of the market are rising adoption of enhanced digital services by customers, use of biosensors for early detection of diseases, strict regulatory environment with regards to indoor air quality in the US, and significant e-nose developments with respect to applications in the medical and agriculture industries.



Key Market Players

Major players in the digital scent technology market include ams AG (Austria), Smiths Detection (US), Alpha MOS SA (France), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany),ScentSational Technologies (US), and so on.