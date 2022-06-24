E-Notary Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : LiveNotary, Notarize, Apple

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global E-Notary Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The E-Notary Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

DocVerify, Inc. (United States), LiveNotary LLC (United States), Notarize (United States), CERTIFY Global, Inc. (United States), Safedocs (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), SunGard Signix Inc (United States), eNotaryLog (United States) and NotaryCam, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

E-notary software provides secure electronic notarization functionality for notaries public, lawyers, and anyone who needs to certify electronic documents. E-notary software offers greater security and convenience for both businesses and consumers who regularly deal with notarizations. Growing adoption of new technologies is one of the major factors driving the e-notary software market growth.



The Global E-Notary Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), Business Size (Large Business, Small and Medium Business), Pricing (Monthly, Annually), Verticals (Financial Services, Insurance, Real Estate, Government, Others)



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Digitalization and Penetration of the Internet



Market Drivers

- High Demand for E-Notary Software as it offers Greater Security and Convenience for Both Businesses and Consumers

- Businesses focus on Accelerate the Pace of Business with Fully Remote, Electronic Notarizations



Opportunities

- Robust Set of Features to Facilitate Remote Online Notarization (RON) Transactions

- Growing Number of Property Transactions



Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 23rd March 2022, PandaDoc announced the acquisition of LiveNotary. The acquisition furthers PandaDoc's mission to build a full scope of digital document management solutions for SMBs, including legally binding agreements, transactions, proposals and more.

On 7th July 2021, Evolve Mortgage Services acquired E-Notary Seal LLC. The acquisition allows mortgage borrowers to remotely sign and notarize a document from anywhere on any device. The acquisition enables Evolve to provide closings for title and mortgage companies through a single, end-to-end digital process.



Global E-Notary Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



