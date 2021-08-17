E-Paper Display Market Is Booming Globally with Top Key Players - E Ink, OED Technologies, Qualcomm, Liquavista

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- E-paper Display Market was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2027.



The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the E-paper Display market.



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the E-paper Display market in 2020.



The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2021–2027.. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price, and revenue for the period 2016-2020 & 2021-2027.



This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the E-paper Display industry.



Global E-paper Display Scope and Segment



E-paper Display market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-paper Display market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2021-2027.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

E Ink

OED Technologies

Qualcomm

Liquavista

Plastic Logic

Pervasive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI



E-paper Display Breakdown Data by Type

Electrophoretic Display (EPD)

Electrowetting Display (EWD)

Electrofluidic Display (EFD)

Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)



E-paper Display Breakdown Data by Application

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Other



Regional and Country-level Analysis

The E-paper Display market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the E-paper Display market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



