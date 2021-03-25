E-passport Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global E-passport Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. E-passport Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the E-passport. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Oberthur Technologies Group S.A.S (France), Entrust Data Card Corporation (United States), HID Global Corporation (United States), Safran U.S.A. Inc. (United States), NXP (United States), Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd. (China), CardLogix Corporation (United States), 4G Identity Solutions (India), CIBT, Inc. (United States), Goznak (Russia), Veridos Gmbh (Germany), ,.



E-passport Overview

E-Passports are used to validate the identity of a passenger during international travels by storing information about the passengers on a smart chip authenticated by public key infrastructure which accepts a digital signature and unique identification code thus, reducing the threat of data alteration and duplication. Some of the biometric techniques used in e-passport are thumbprint, iris, and facial recognition

Increase in illegal immigration, thefts, and fraudulent activities fuel e-passport market. Additionally, e-passport provides faster verification of individual and security checks at airports. Rising adoption in key countries to regulate the safety of residents. For instance, In the United States alone issued over 21,378,994 e-passports in 2017 and the state's department projected approx 20.4 million people will apply for a passport in 2018.



Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of E-Passport as a Secure Travel Document.



Drivers

Emphasizing on Innovative Verification Techniques to Detect Identity Frauds

Rise in Number of Cross Border Air Travelers



Challenges

Lack of Awareness in Emerging Economies



Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations



The Global E-passport Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ordinary E-passport, Service & Diplomatic E-Passport), Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Others), By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bio metrics, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-passport Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-passport market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-passport Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-passport

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-passport Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-passport market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, E-passport Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global E-passport Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



