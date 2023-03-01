Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" E-pharmacy Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the E-pharmacy market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CVS Health Corporation (United States), Doc Morris (Ireland), Express Scripts Holding Company (United States), Walgreen Co. (United States), Optum Rx, Inc. (United States), Giant Eagle Inc. (United States), Rowland Pharmacy (United Kingdom), The Korger Co (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global E-pharmacy market to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global E-pharmacy Market Breakdown by Application (Prescription drug, Over-the-counter (OTC)drugs, Surgical products, Cosmetic products, Other General products, Consultation and diagnostic services) by Type (Digital-only stores, Brick-and-Mortar (Offline)pharmacy.) by Product Type (Medications, Health, Wellness, & Nutrition, Personal Care & Essentials) by Platform (App-Based, Web-Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The E-pharmacy market size is estimated to increase by USD 8 Million at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 52.0 Million.



Definition:

The e-pharmacy market refers to the online sales of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and other healthcare products through digital platforms or electronic channels. E-pharmacies allow consumers to purchase medicines and healthcare products from the comfort of their homes, making it a convenient option for people who have difficulty visiting physical pharmacies. E-pharmacies typically offer a wide range of products at competitive prices and provide delivery services, making it easier for people to access medicines and healthcare products, especially in remote or underserved areas. The e-pharmacy market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing demand for online shopping.



Market Trends:

The growth of the Internet has given rise to various technology-driven models, to access and serve consumers in a fast-paced and most efficient way. One of the progressive technology models that have evolved in the last few years is telemedicine and E-Pharmacy which is likely to bridge the gap by providing easy and affordable access of medicines to the consumer at their doorstep at a mere finger click.



Market Drivers:

Rising Penetration of E-Commerce



Market Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of IoT in the Healthcare Sector



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of E-pharmacy Market: Digital-only stores, Brick-and-Mortar (Offline)pharmacy



Key Applications/end-users of E-pharmacy Market: Prescription drug, Over-the-counter (OTC)drugs, Surgical products, Cosmetic products, Other General products, Consultation and diagnostic services



