Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global "E-Prescribing Market Size" is projected to reach USD 4,017.79 million by 2026 owing to the implementation of e-prescribing software in the electronic health record solutions that simplified prescription filling over the years. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology substructure that allows physicians and medical practitioners to send computer-based electronically generated prescriptions to a hospital-based or standalone pharmacy. It is also cost-efficient and reduces the chances of medication errors by pharmacists. The market is discussed in details in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per this report, the market value was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.0 % in the forecast duration set between 2019 to 2026.



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, E-Prescribing Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and E-Prescribing Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/e-prescribing-market-102698



Key Players Operating in The E-Prescribing Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



List of Players operating in this Market include:



Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Surescripts

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Others

Market Drivers



Better Medical Record-Keeping Factor with Electronic-Prescription Solutions to Add Impetus to Market



The increasing adoption of e-prescription based electronic health record (EHR) solutions on a global basis is the key factor boosting the e-prescription market growth. Besides this, electronic prescription system offers better medical history records than handwritten prescriptions. It cannot be forged or exploited, thereby adding to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, rising initiatives taken by both public and private healthcare organizations to integrate e prescribing solutions and eliminate the use of adverse drug events (ADEs) and medical errors will also help to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/e-prescribing-market-102698



Regional Segmentation:



North America Dominating Market with Increasing Digitization in Healthcare Sector



Based on geographical segmentation, the market is dominated by North America, with a USD 399.61 million e-prescribing market share earned in 2018. Factors responsible for this dominance include the rise in digitalization in the healthcare sector and government-supported reimbursement policies with the flexible regulatory scenario. Additionally, the increasing funding from public and healthy private organizations with integrated adoption of EHR will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific will witness exponential growth on account of the rising penetration of players in this region, especially in the emerging economies of China and India. Additionally, the increasing awareness about healthcare facilities and its associated benefits, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, will help the market in the Middle East and Africa, witness stable growth.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions



4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries



4.3 Technological Advancements Pertaining to E-prescribing Solutions



4.4 Data on EHR Adoption for Key Countries



4.5 Key Industry Trends



4.6 New Product Launch



Global E- prescribing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Web-based



5.2.2 On-premise



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Prescription Type

5.3.1 Controlled substance



5.3.2 Non Controlled substance



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Physician's Office



5.4.2 Hospitals



5.4.3 Pharmacies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America



5.5.2 Europe



5.5.3 Asia Pacific



5.5.4 Latin America



5.5.5 Middle East & Africa



North America E- prescribing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode

6.2.1 Web-based



6.2.2 On-premise



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Prescription Type

6.3.1 Controlled substance



6.3.2 Non Controlled substance



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Physician's Office



6.4.2 Hospitals



6.4.3 Pharmacies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country

6.5.1 U.S.



6.5.2 Canada



TOC Continued…



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/e-prescribing-market-102698



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential E-Prescribing Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the E-Prescribing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the E-Prescribing Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Mass Spectrometer Market 2020: Size to surge at 7.8% CAGR and Hit US$ 10,000 million by Top Key Players, Industry Share, Analysis to 2026



Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020: Worldwide Share, Size, Business Prospects, Trend, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs