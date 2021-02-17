Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global E-Prescribing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. E-Prescribing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the E-Prescribing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Cerner Corporation (U.S),Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S),Allscripts (U.S),eClinicalWorks (U.S),DrFirst (U.S),Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S),Emdeon (U.S),Surescripts (U.S),Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S),HealthFusion, Inc. (U.S)



E-prescribing also known as electronic prescribing is a technology framework that permits medical physicians and practitioners to transfer or send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions. The E-Prescribing system is used in various applications including patient historical data, data security checks, preparation of complete medication list, and complete information of formulary. The global E-prescribing market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to growing government programs to implement E-prescribing system to improve the quality of healthcare and reduce medication errors.



Market Trend:

E-Prescribing is gaining importance in medical record systems

Rising demand for cloud-based solutions



Market Drivers:

Government Initiatives and Incentive Programs have led to the demand of E-prescribing system

More focus on minimizing the medication errors

Advanced features of E-prescribing system drive the market growth



Restraints:

Lack of patient privacy and security in E-prescribing system hamper the market growth

High cost of E-prescribing system



The Global E-Prescribing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Stand-Alone Systems, Integrated Systems), Application (Hospital, Office-based physician), Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise/licensed, Cloud-based), Component (Software, Hardware, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-Prescribing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-Prescribing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-Prescribing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-Prescribing

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-Prescribing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-Prescribing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



