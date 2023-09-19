NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E- Prescribing Solutions market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (United States), Athenahealth, Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), DrFirst (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Surescripts (United States), Change Healthcare (United States), Greenway Health, LLC (United States), Practice Fusion, Inc. (United States), Chetu Inc. (United States), Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc. (United States), Stratice Healthcare (United States), Exostar (United States).



Scope of the Report of E- Prescribing Solutions

E-prescribing solutions refer to a digital healthcare technology that enables healthcare providers, such as physicians and nurse practitioners, to electronically generate and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. These solutions replace traditional paper-based prescriptions, offering a more efficient, accurate, and secure method of prescribing medications to patients. E-prescribing systems typically integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems, allowing healthcare providers to access patients' medical histories, medication lists, and potential drug interactions in real time. This integration helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions about prescribing medications, ensuring patient safety and better healthcare outcomes. Additionally, e-prescribing solutions often include features for pharmacy benefit verification, medication history review, and automated refill requests, streamlining the prescription process further.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions), Application (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Pharmacies), Components (Solutions, Services), Platform (Web & Cloud-Based Solution, On-Premise Solutions), Device Used (Handheld Device, Computer-Based Device)



Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Curtail the Healthcare Costs

Increasing Focus to Reduce the Fraud & Abuse of Controlled Substance



Market Trends:

Increase In Adoption toward Advanced Healthcare Technology Products

Rise In Adoption of Electronic Prescribing and Medication Administration Systems



Opportunities:

Growing Focus to Decrease Medical Errors

Increasing Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs

Increasing Popularity of E- Prescription System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E- Prescribing Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E- Prescribing Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the E- Prescribing Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the E- Prescribing Solutions Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E- Prescribing Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, E- Prescribing Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



