E- Prescribing Solutions Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Athenahealth, Cerner, DrFirst

Latest released the research study on Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. E- Prescribing Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the E- Prescribing Solutions

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (United States),Athenahealth, Inc. (United States),Cerner Corporation (United States),DrFirst (United States),eClinicalWorks (United States),McKesson Corporation (United States),Surescripts (United States),Change Healthcare (United States),Greenway Health, LLC (United States),Practice Fusion, Inc. (United States),Chetu Inc. (United States),Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc. (United States),Stratice Healthcare (United States),Exostar (United States).



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



E- Prescribing Solutions Market Overview

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing, is a technique used by healthcare providers in which the prescription is sent electronically to the patient or the pharmacy. Integrated solutions and standalone solutions are two common types of e-prescribing solutions. Electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) solutions are widely used in the healthcare industry because of their benefits such as improved patient safety, fewer medication errors due to handwritten prescriptions, fewer medication errors due to misunderstood telephone prescriptions, and lower risk of losing or losing misplaced written prescriptions. The COVID-19 pandemic will not directly affect the e-prescription market. However, the impact on healthcare IT and EMR markets will fuel demand for e-prescribing solutions during and after the global pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of teleconsultations has increased. The integration of EHR, telemedicine, and e-prescribing capabilities helps prescribers build an interconnected network that ensures the use of HCIT to diagnose and prescribe medicines for patients. In addition, recommendations from the CDC on the use of telemedicine services and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations for electronic prescribing of controlled substances have increased the number of electronic prescribing transactions.



What's Trending in Market:

Rise In Adoption of Electronic Prescribing and Medication Administration Systems

Increase In Adoption toward Advanced Healthcare Technology Products



Challenges:

A Dearth of Technological Awareness



Restraints:

High Deployment Cost, Complexity Associated With the Workflow & Security



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Focus to Reduce the Fraud & Abuse of Controlled Substance

Growing Need to Curtail the Healthcare Costs



The Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions), Application (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Pharmacies), Components (Solutions, Services), Platform (Web & Cloud-Based Solution, On-Premise Solutions), Device Used (Handheld Device, Computer-Based Device)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E- Prescribing Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E- Prescribing Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E- Prescribing Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the E- Prescribing Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E- Prescribing Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, E- Prescribing Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global E- Prescribing Solutions Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



