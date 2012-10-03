"E-Procurement in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "E-Procurement in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading food industry executives.
- The report provides analysis on e-procurement in the global food industry.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food industry executives. The report identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 152 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 28% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement and industry developments.
- The report covers data on e-procurement in the global food industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to understand e-procurement in the global foods industry by company type.
- This report will help you to understand e-procurement in the global foods industry by region.
- This report will help you to understand e-procurement in the global foods industry by company turnover.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Suppliers' Future Investment in Marketing and Sales Technology in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Planned Change in Staff Recruitment Activity in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Planned Change in Procurement Expenditure in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Planned Change in Marketing Expenditure Levels in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Variations in Regional Supplier Prices in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Demand in Emerging Markets in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot