Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bechtle AG (Germany), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Delta eSourcing (United Kingdom), GEP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), INSIGHT (United States), JAGGAER (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) , SAP SE (Germany), Medius Software Limited (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of E-Procurement Tools

E-Procurement tools are an electronic information interchange system accustomed to support military science, operational, and strategic procurance. Internet-based resources and tools, like re-ordering, e-sourcing, e-auctioning, e-tendering, and e-catalog, are used within the method of procurance. Moreover, eProcurement tools will facilitate corporations deliver the goods procurance transformation through good analytics and automation so as to require selections across source-to-pay (S2P) operations.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Others), Procurement Model (Activity-Based Model (Indirect Procurement System (IPS), Direct Procurement System (DPS)), Organization Based Model (Centralized Model, Decentralized Model)), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Offering (Solution/ Software, Services)



Market Trends:

Development in Support Software and Digital Logistics by Establishing Network Infrastructure Across the Industries

Integration of Automation like IoT and Artificial Intelligence for Faster Decision Making



Opportunities:

Rising Penetration and Integration of IoT and Smart Devices in Corporate and Consumer Electronics

Development in Multipurpose Dashboard and Tools for Ease of Operation



Market Drivers:

Expansion Of Internet E-Commerce and Procurement Through Websites and Email

Rise In Demand For E-Procurement Tools with Artificial Intelligence to Conduct Transactions Between Awarding Authorities and Suppliers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-Procurement Tools Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-Procurement Tools market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-Procurement Tools Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the E-Procurement Tools

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-Procurement Tools Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-Procurement Tools market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, E-Procurement Tools Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



