E-Procurement Tools Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2030

E-Procurement tools are an electronic data interchange system used to support tactical, operational, and strategic procurement. Internet-based resources and tools, such as e-ordering, e-sourcing, e-auctioning, e-tendering, and e-catalogue, are utilized in the process of procurement. Moreover, eProcurement tools can help companies achieve procurement transformation through smart analytics and automation in order to take decisions across source-to-pay (S2P) operations.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been a major challenge for the post-pandemic business environment. Governments of various countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease; hence, organizations are adopting e-procurement or electronic procurement to stay agile and digitize their processes and become data-driven powerhouses. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global e-procurement tools market. Moreover, e-procurement tools are helping enterprises and different departments to manage tasks easily and effectively. This, in turn, is expected to create significant opportunity for the global e-procurement tools market during the forecast period.



Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Market Dynamics



Expansion of internet e-commerce and procurement done through websites and email are expected to boost the e-procurement tools market

Rise in demand for e-procurement tools with artificial intelligence to conduct transactions between awarding authorities and suppliers is expected to propel the e-procurement tools market

Penetration of support software and digital logistics by establishing network infrastructure across the industries is a major factor that is estimated to drive the e-procurement tools market during the forecast period

Improper selection and lack of skilled professionals handling e-procurement tools and rising threats to data security are major factors that are projected to restrain the e-procurement tools market



North America to Account for Major Share of Global E-Procurement Tools Market



In terms of region, the global e-procurement tools market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to lead the global e-procurement tools market during the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established players that offer e-procurement tools in the U.S. and Canada. This, in turn, is expected to boost the e-procurement tools market in North America.

The e-procurement tools market in Europe is anticipated to expand, due to the adoption of digitization for saving expenses and restructuring of the procurement process across large enterprises in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global e-procurement tools market in the near future due to an increase in awareness about e-procurement tools among logistic companies to manage prices of raw materials, which provides a cost-benefit analysis during the production cycle. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the e-procurement tools market in Asia Pacific.



Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Competitive Landscape



Key Players Operating in Global E-Procurement Tools Market



Companies operating in the global e-procurement tools market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to provide e-procurement tools. The global e-procurement tools market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous providers in developed and developing regions. Key players operating in the global e-procurement tools market include:



Bechtle AG

Coupa Software Inc.

Delta eSourcing

GEP

IBM Corpoartion

INSIGHT

JAGGAER

Kissflow Inc.

Medius Software Limited.

Oracle Corporation

Procurify Technologies Inc.

Quintagroup

SAP SE

Virto Solutions LTD



Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Research Scope



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Component



Solution/ Software

Services

Professional Services

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Integration & Implementation

Managed Service



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Procurement Model



Activity Based Model

Indirect Procurement System (IPS)

Direct Procurement System (DPS)

Organization Based Model

Centralized Model

Decentralized Model



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Deployment



On- Premise

Cloud



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size



Small & medium enterprise

Large enterprise



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Industry



BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Hospitality

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others



Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



