E-Procurement Tools Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2030

Rise in demand for e-procurement tools with artificial intelligence to conduct transactions between awarding authorities and suppliers is expected to propel the e-procurement tools market
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- E-Procurement Tools Market: Introduction
E-Procurement tools are an electronic data interchange system used to support tactical, operational, and strategic procurement. Internet-based resources and tools, such as e-ordering, e-sourcing, e-auctioning, e-tendering, and e-catalogue, are utilized in the process of procurement. Moreover, eProcurement tools can help companies achieve procurement transformation through smart analytics and automation in order to take decisions across source-to-pay (S2P) operations.
The COVID-19 outbreak has been a major challenge for the post-pandemic business environment. Governments of various countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease; hence, organizations are adopting e-procurement or electronic procurement to stay agile and digitize their processes and become data-driven powerhouses. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global e-procurement tools market. Moreover, e-procurement tools are helping enterprises and different departments to manage tasks easily and effectively. This, in turn, is expected to create significant opportunity for the global e-procurement tools market during the forecast period.
Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Market Dynamics
Expansion of internet e-commerce and procurement done through websites and email are expected to boost the e-procurement tools market
Penetration of support software and digital logistics by establishing network infrastructure across the industries is a major factor that is estimated to drive the e-procurement tools market during the forecast period
Improper selection and lack of skilled professionals handling e-procurement tools and rising threats to data security are major factors that are projected to restrain the e-procurement tools market
North America to Account for Major Share of Global E-Procurement Tools Market
In terms of region, the global e-procurement tools market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa
North America is expected to lead the global e-procurement tools market during the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established players that offer e-procurement tools in the U.S. and Canada. This, in turn, is expected to boost the e-procurement tools market in North America.
The e-procurement tools market in Europe is anticipated to expand, due to the adoption of digitization for saving expenses and restructuring of the procurement process across large enterprises in the region
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global e-procurement tools market in the near future due to an increase in awareness about e-procurement tools among logistic companies to manage prices of raw materials, which provides a cost-benefit analysis during the production cycle. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the e-procurement tools market in Asia Pacific.
Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Competitive Landscape
Key Players Operating in Global E-Procurement Tools Market
Companies operating in the global e-procurement tools market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to provide e-procurement tools. The global e-procurement tools market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous providers in developed and developing regions. Key players operating in the global e-procurement tools market include:
Bechtle AG
Coupa Software Inc.
Delta eSourcing
GEP
IBM Corpoartion
INSIGHT
JAGGAER
Kissflow Inc.
Medius Software Limited.
Oracle Corporation
Procurify Technologies Inc.
Quintagroup
SAP SE
Virto Solutions LTD
Global E-Procurement Tools Market: Research Scope
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Component
Solution/ Software
Services
Professional Services
Training & Consulting
Support & Maintenance
Integration & Implementation
Managed Service
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Procurement Model
Activity Based Model
Indirect Procurement System (IPS)
Direct Procurement System (DPS)
Organization Based Model
Centralized Model
Decentralized Model
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Deployment
On- Premise
Cloud
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size
Small & medium enterprise
Large enterprise
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Industry
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Hospitality
Energy & Utilities
IT & Telecom
Others
Global E-Procurement Tools Market Segmentation, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
