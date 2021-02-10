New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- E-Publishing Market



The E-publishing Market consists of content, data, and tools that students, teachers, scientists, researchers, engineers, etc., use for their presentations, research papers, thesis, and a lot more.



During the pandemic, there were restrictions on the delivery of physical books in the market. A wide number of areas in the world have faced serious issues with the delivery and production of books and newspapers. Due to the online presence of the press and newspaper companies, they came closer to their dear readers. Also, publishers and book authors who faced difficulties in publishing the physical books gained their customers through several E-books platforms.



The global E-Publishing Market is expected to propel extensively as the demand for electronically published content is extensively propelled globally, owing to convenience in availability and efficiency in the book renting services. Moreover, increasing availability of internet, rising internet penetration, an increasing number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, decrease in internet charges, and IoT device prices are major factors that are positively influencing the market demand.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the E-Publishing market and profiled in the report are:



Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Inc., Pearson Education, Lulu Publishing, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc., Rakuten Kobo Inc., The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times Company, and Scribd, Inc., among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Genre Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Educational

Fictional

Sports

Business

Comedy

Historical

Romance

Suspense & Thriller

Memoir

Personal Grooming & Motivational

Miscellaneous



Business Model Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Periodic Subscription

Pay Per Read

Pay Per Copy

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



E-Books

E-Papers

E-Magazines



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Common Individuals

Education & Research

Business Research

Press Reference

Others



Regional Landscape



North America will witness robust growth during the forecast period and will emerge as the leading area owing to speedy internet access and a rise in demand for digital fiction and non-fiction books and comic books. Developing economies around the world may witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to changing and busy lifestyles and rising competition among people. Moreover, various initiatives are undertaken by the government of several countries to penetrate digitalization across rural areas in order to promote e-learning, which in turn will propel market growth.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the E-Publishing market and its competitive landscape.



