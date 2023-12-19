NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "E-Scooter Sharing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the E-Scooter Sharing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Neutron Holdings Inc. (Lime) (United States), Bird Rides Inc. (Bird) (United States), Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd (India), Social Bicycles (United States), Voi Technology AB (Sweden), Bounce (India), Bolt Technology OÃœ (Estonia), Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), TIER Mobility (Germany), Spin (United States), FREE NOW (Germany).



Definition of the Report of E-Scooter Sharing

The e-scooter sharing market refers to the sector of the urban mobility industry that provides electric scooter rental services on a short-term, on-demand basis. In this market, companies deploy fleets of electric scooters strategically placed throughout urban areas, allowing users to locate, unlock, and rent them using a mobile application. E-scooter sharing has gained popularity as a convenient and environmentally friendly mode of transportation, contributing to the ongoing shift towards sustainable urban mobility solutions. Users typically locate nearby e-scooters through a mobile app, scan a QR code to unlock the scooter, and then ride to their destination, with pricing typically based on time or distance traveled. This market is characterized by its accessibility, as users can easily pick up and drop off e-scooters in designated zones, promoting last-mile connectivity and reducing reliance on traditional modes of transportation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End Use (Commercial, Personal), Parking Models (Free floating, Geo-fenced station, Physical stations), Hire Period (Short Term Rental, Longer Term Rental)



Market Trends:

Technological Advancement In E-Scooter Sharing



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption Of Electric Scooter Sharing Services In Developed Countries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Incentives Are Boosting The Adoption Of Battery-Operated Two-Wheelers

Increasing The Demand Of Energy-Efficient Automobiles Fuel The Growth For Market



On 5 November 2021, Bengaluru-based start-up Bounce, which is best known for its scooter rental service, is all set to enter the manufacturing arena, with plans to launch its first electric scooter this month. The so-far unnamed electric scooter from Bounce will feature swappable battery packs, and buyers will have the option of renting the batteries from the company, rather than purchasing them as part of the scooter. This should bring down the purchase cost of the scooters, while adding a recurring subscription cost.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-Scooter Sharing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-Scooter Sharing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-Scooter Sharing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the E-Scooter Sharing

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-Scooter Sharing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-Scooter Sharing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, E-Scooter Sharing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



