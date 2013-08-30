E-SEO Services USA Announces the Commencement of Operations

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- E-SEO Services, a renowned company based in the UK, today opened the doors for clients based in United States. The company would provide SEO services to individuals as well as small and large corporations at affordable rates. Speaking on the occasion, Shaun Mengella, the independent website SEO specialist from the company said, “I am happy to announce the launch of my SEO services for clients based in the US and aims to help them attain better ranking of the sites as well as growth in business.”



According to the sources, the company would be offering a wide range of services related to SEO and online marketing services including directory submission, press release writing and distribution, social bookmarking and keyword research, blog commenting, forum posting, classified submission, article submission, backlink analysis among others. When contacted, Shaun Mengella from the E-SEO Services said, “The purpose of my company is to offer effective and helpful techniques in internet marketing and SEO. We are providing our services to people since 2009 and helped many businesses to be successful in the competitive market.” He further added, “I feel that the website marketing or SEO is the best way to get the profitable business. Acquiring quality backlinks that are related to your field is an effective method for same. I offer the complete range of SEO activities in affordable prices.”



Sources confirmed that the algorithms as well as the standards are constantly changing when it comes to SEO services. The high quality backlinks for the site is not only supportive for getting higher ranking on search engine but also helps to get better result in business. The services offered by eSEO Services USA helps business get better results by providing top ranking and traffic in turn. It offers an effortless and cost effective search engine optimization service to stay competitive and attract new customers by listing the business among the top results on search engines.



About Expert SEO services

E-SEO Services is a renowned name in the UK when it comes to get the best freelancing SEO services. The company was started in 2009 by Shaun Mengella. The company provides a vast range of activities related to the internet marketing. The services offered by the company include affiliate marketing, backlining and lead generation to a name of few. The company is now servicing the US market as well.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Shaun mengella

Website: http://www.eseoservicesusa.com

Contact Number: 07506940957

Email: support@eseoservicesusa.com

Address: 19 The Mall, Preston, UK, PR2 6DU