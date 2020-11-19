E-Tech Addresses QuickBooks' File Format Errors and Data Corruption with Adeptness and Accuracy

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- Data corruption simply entails damage to data that, as a result, impairs its functionality.



Database corruption can occur when the formatting of one or more data pages become damaged, rendering the information on that page, and perhaps many pages, inaccessible.



The Apple Mac environment has been often considered a more stable operating system. It can still however become prone to corruption. Whether QuickBooks for Windows, or QuickBooks for Mac, data corruption is known to be the most common cause of QuickBooks data loss. Although Intuit has left no stone unturned when it comes to improving the stability and redundancy functionality of QuickBooks, certain forms of data corruption are becoming more prevalent now than in the past, experts find.



Some of the more common reasons for data damage include improper shut-down of QuickBooks, power-loss or brown-outs resulting in an improper shut-down of QuickBooks, networking issues resulting in a loss of connection between a QB-Mac Client and the QB-Mac Server, a failing hard drive, QuickBooks application errors, or a virus or malware.



A common error that tends to creep up with QuickBooks, is one that states that the "database disk image is malformed. The file isn't in the correct format. The file may be corrupted, truncated, or in an unexpected format."



This error can typically be corrected with a data rebuild. "If the rebuild completes successfully, run a Verify to ensure that there are no more problems in the data file. If rebuilding the data file did not solve the issue, there could be an underlying problem in the data file that needs to be repaired," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



E-Tech offers the best QuickBooks Data Recovery service for users of QuickBooks. With over 20 years of experience handling QuickBooks data files and error codes, E-Tech's professional experts assists with QuickBooks Conversion, QuickBooks Mac Repair, and QuickBooks SDK serving thousands of business users all over the world with US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



