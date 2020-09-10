E-Tech Explains Why QuickBooks' Edition Conversion May Sometimes Be Necessary

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- QuickBooks versions are built customized to a specific region.



Every version of QuickBooks such as the Canadian, British and Australian divisions uniquely exhibit the tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax.



The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT. Because the US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT, data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



Adapting to the sales tax of the region, operating businesses in more than one country, and an initial set up with a different version, such as having a main office in Canada and a division in the USA with its own QuickBooks file – are some of the main reasons why an international edition conversion may be necessary.



"Because the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version, it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software," John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



Third party services allows for the conversion between different nationalities of the software in order to bring both versions into sync.



E-Tech's conversion service allows you to convert files from QuickBooks US to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



Payroll checks will be transferred as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and users would need to be re-created after the merge.



Following an initial evaluation, the cost and processing time is determined.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



