E-Tech Explains Why the File Optimization Service Is a Sure Way to Bring QuickBooks Files to Its Maximum Potential

Kington, UK -- 02/09/2021 -- Experts recommend that QuickBooks data files larger than 500MB be optimized every six to 12 months to ensure they run at top performance.



There is no internal functionality in QuickBooks to optimize the data file other than running a Condense. The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by 25-40 percent. This improves the performance and stability of the data file. The Audit Trail in QuickBooks is one of the major sources contributing to QuickBooks Company File size. In fact, in many files, the Audit Trail may be responsible for 30 percent or more of the total file size.



As a QuickBooks file size increases, transactions take longer to post into the data file. Optimizing the QuickBooks file size will save money in increased employee efficiency and maintain a healthy QuickBooks data file. For many QuickBooks users, condensing the file in this manner is a far better option than attempting to condense the file by removal of transactional or list data that they may need to reference on a regular basis.



One way to reduce the size of a QuickBooks data file is to create a Portable file and then restore the portable file. QuickBooks will optimize the file when it restores the portable file thereby reducing the file size by a small amount.



Condensing the data file by choosing a cut-off date to remove prior transactions is another technique to reduce file size. The QuickBooks condense feature has a built-in file shrink utility to reduce the file size after the Condense completes.



SuperCondensing a data file shrinks it to 50 to 80 percent of the original file size.



E-Tech's File Optimization service helps condense a data file, optimize the speed and performance of the QuickBooks data file, reduce file size, prevent data corruption and improve network performance. This service reduces the file size of a data file by cleaning out temporary and garbage data, and re-indexing the data file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Optimization Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-optimization-service/.



