E-Tech Has Made Merging Two Company Data Files Into One Company a Piece of Cake.

Due to Intuit's lack of an appropriate tool or feature to merge two files into one, businesses are forced to turn to third party companies that undertake to perform file merge services with full authenticity.



A third party file merge service merges a local data file into a networked data file, merges two different data files, consolidates multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, and also assists in merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online



Technical Services Manager at E-Tech, a leading QuickBooks Consultancy service, John Rocha, explained that in order to combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types.



The "classes" feature in QuickBooks, meanwhile, gives business owners a tool to track the income and expenses for any given period and are unique to each type of business.



E-Tech's file merge service concentrates on merging lists –including Chart of Accounts, Customers, Vendors, Employees, Items, and Other Names, merging transactions –including all financial transactions, as well as add classes to all transactions in each company file which can be used for reporting purposes. "Classes can be added to the source files prior to the merge to take advantage of QuickBooks reporting by classes in the merged file," Rocha said.



Limitations of this service



Rocha explained that there are certain limitations to the file merge service such as payroll checks being merged as regular checks and do not appear in payroll reports or W2 calculations. He added that bank reconciliations also cannot be merged because QuickBooks does not support the transfer of Bank Reconciliations.



Furthermore, data files with negative inventory and assembly builds do not merge correctly because there is insufficient quantity on hand to build the assemblies and they transfer over as pending builds. Customer notes and to-do lists are also not included in the merge.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



