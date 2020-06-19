E-Tech Introduces a Guaranteed QuickBooks File Merge Service Merging Multiple Company Files Into a Single Company File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- QuickBooks file merge services are used when data is entered into a local data file not into the networked data file, when data is entered into two different data files and files needed to be combined, when consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file.



File merge services are also used to merge data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online and when amalgamating companies and continuing operations as a single entity.



The merge process involves two steps: Merging lists which includes the Chart of Accounts, Customers, Vendors, Employees, Items, and Other Names and merging transactions which includes all financial transactions. If a list name is present in the primary file, it will be merged; if not, the name will be added to the primary file. All transactions from the secondary files are transferred to the primary file.



The QuickBooks 'classes' feature is used to track data by department, entity, or location.Two classes can be merged by editing the second class and make the name identical with the first class. QuickBooks Online company files can be merged as long as they are converted to the QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge. The desktop files are merged and will need to be uploaded to a new QuickBooks Online company file.



The merged desktop file can be uploaded back to the QuickBooks Online as long as it is not more than 60 days old.



QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be merged from the secondary files into the primary file. Username are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and budget data cannot be merged.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard solution to combine data from multiple company files into a single company file with a money-back guarantee. Classes are added to all transactions in each company file which can be used for reporting purposes. The merged file is then audited to ensure all transactions were merged correctly.



For more information on this service, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/