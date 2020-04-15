E-Tech Introduces Effective QuickBooks for Mac Data Recovery Options

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- E-tech has a strong presence in the data migration and transfer field. The company is now offering effective solutions for QuickBooks for Mac data recovery.



Leading experts in all things data, E-Tech is a company offering innovative data transfer and recovery services across a wide range of platforms. The company is now offering a unique tool that is guaranteed to recover corrupt data from any version of QuickBooks for Mac. E-tech claims to have a success rate of more than 95% with this new tool and offers a full money-back guarantee for any projects where data is not recovered fully.



A company spokesperson announced the new service to the press "Our experts know how to recover and fix even the most complex QuickBooks for Mac error codes. No matter what the version, we can recover data without updating the version and deliver 100% accurate data within a short turnaround."



More details can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-for-Mac-Data-Recovery.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/